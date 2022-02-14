Aware Central Texas will host a free Businesses Against Human Trafficking Seminar at noon Thursday at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, 552 E. FM 2410, Suite B, Harker Heights.
Attendees will learn more about the issue and receive a certification confirming that their individual businesses have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards human trafficking.
Registration is required by Feb. 15 by going to https://bit.ly/3HLlP00 to sign up.
Aware Central Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a collective response to those who have experienced violence and trauma in Central Texas. Go to www.awarecentraltexas.org for more information.