BELTON — The city has a new public works director.
City Manager Sam Listi appointed Matt Bates, formerly Belton’s director of parks and recreation, as director of the Public Works Department, effective Tuesday.
Bates has served as public works interim director since July 2021, when he assumed this role in place of Angellia Points, who relocated to Missouri.
“Matt was well prepared for this interim role, which he has served in with distinction for six months. His management style and people skills have been a great fit in the Public Works Department.” Listi said.
Additionally, Listi indicated Bates has exercised professionalism, innovation, teamwork, and excellent customer service in fulfilling his responsibilities. Bates has served as project manager for key projects including:
Bates has been a city of Belton employee for nine years, and a director for seven of those years, receiving many accolades.