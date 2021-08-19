Three Temple businesses received varying levels of approval Thursday for permits needed before construction can begin.
The businesses, two seeking their first approval and one seeking its second approval, were all unanimously approved by the Temple City Council. The three entities sought conditional use permits — which allow zoning exceptions — for their proposed businesses, all located in the northern part of the city.
One of the permits approved on its first reading was to allow a new equipment rental facility to move into a building near Interstate 35 at 3509 N. Third St.
The facility, which was formerly owned by another similar business, is now owned by Sunbelt Rental that plans to renovate the space.
Brian Chandler, planning director for the city, said that despite the similar nature of the businesses, officials wanted to renew the permit since Sunbelt will have heavier and taller machinery. He said the permit does require the company to keep larger machinery behind the building to reduce its visibility.
“No new buildings are proposed, but they are proposing some landscape improvements and improvements to the existing building and paving of the site to meet the requirements,” Chandler said.
In addition to new landscaping, officials said the site will see additional portions of the site paved along with new parking spaces and improvements.
Councilwoman Susan Long said she appreciated the improvements that are spurred by the zoning in the area.
“It is really nice to see the landscaping and architectural details for the I-35 overlay coming into play,” Long said. “So, if this passes, it is great.”
The second item approved for its first reading was an expansion to the Bellaire Junction RV Park located at 12829 NE HK Dodgen Loop.
The Council previously approved the first phase of the park in November 2019, which made space of 117 spaces for recreational vehicles. The new approval is for a second phase of the project located on a 16.8 acre tract northwest of the property.
Phase 2 of the park plans to add another 67 spots for people to park their vehicles along with a 1,600 square-foot community center and a swimming pool.
“The good news is that it has been successful, and they want to expand and basically mirror what is already there including some additional amenities,” Chandler said.
Chandler said the current RV park has complied with city requirements and foresees the expansion will as well, including requiring every vehicle space to have a tree.
The last item approved by the Council was the final reading of a permit that would allow a new vehicle servicing facility along I-35.
The facility, located at 7405 Pegasus Drive, currently exists as a place for trailer storage. The owner of the facility requested the permit to allow the space to be turned into a servicing space for both trucks and trailers.
City officials said the improvements to the facility would include creating a 12,000 square-foot office building with servicing bays, along with landscaping and fencing along I-35.
The two permits that were approved on their first reading will now need to be approved for their second reading. The Council is expected to consider these items during their 5 p.m. meeting on Sept. 2 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.