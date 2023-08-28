The third time was the charm for a proposed Salado-area subdivision, which finally received initial approval Monday.
The preliminary plat for the 96.08-acre Prairieland subdivision, located south of Salado near FM 2115, was unanimously approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court at its regular meeting. The plat had previously been tabled by Commissioners, and later denied in January, due to concerns over drainage issues.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the plat approved Monday is different from the one presented earlier this year, with the number of lots increasing from 84 to 143.
Neaves said that the developers also made changes to the development since January to calm Commissioner’s fears over the types of pipes used.
“At one time they had (high density polyethylene) pipe, which was rejected by the court,” Neaves said. “They have come back with concrete pipe.”
Other drainage elements were still a large concern at Monday’s meeting, with the increased number of homes causing Commissioners to be concerned about runoff.
Despite these concerns, officials said the engineering document accompanying the plat showed little increase in the amount of runoff compared to the original plat.
“That is double the rooftops from what it was so it would seem that it would double the runoff,” said Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents the area.
During the meeting, officials noted that, while the development obeyed zoning ordinances by not significantly increasing the runoff on the property, it may still negatively affect the nearby area.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said all the water draining from one area and then funneled onto nearby FM 2115 could cause issues.
“We’ve actually just not accepted a subdivision because it didn’t work,” Schneider said. “It showed that the calculations were not significant but (the water) is coming out one hole instead of out over 1,000 feet.”
One other key concern that Commissioners pointed out about the plan was a lack of a drainage ditch on the property to control excess water.
While there was no designated ditch, Whitson pointed out that a portion of the water control measures to the south of the property had a similar function. The control measure, a drainage channel, is a depressed area of land that will allow water to flow away from the proposed neighborhood and nearby homes, towards a local street.
Developers for the project said the drainage channel is 40 feet across and four feet deep, with Whitson pointing out that this portion of the property was more level and would help contain water.
“Because there is not a lot of topography there … that, in effect, does hold quite a bit of water,” Whitson said.
Whitson and other Commissioners noted that they were so thorough with the review of the plat because of what could happen if they weren’t.
“Just to be clear, nobody is blaming the engineer, and certainly engineering cost are not cheap, but engineering costs are cheaper now than paying to fix it after it is built and we have houses flooding out there,” Whitson said.
The final plat for the development will eventually come back before the court at a later date when the roads on the property are completed.