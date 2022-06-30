The Temple Public Library has won a state award for its service to the community.
The facility received the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, the city announced Thursday.
“It is an honor to receive this prestigious award,” Temple Public Library Director Natalie McAdams said in a statement. “The Temple Public Library strives to be a hub of education, exploration, creativity and enrichment for the community, and it’s exciting for our programming and services to be recognized.”
The award is given annually by the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association to libraries that demonstrate consistent excellence to public library services in their respective communities, according to a news release.
“The Temple Public Library had to exemplify its distinction in 10 areas of service, including providing programming and services to under-served populations, offering literary support for all ages, hosting a summer reading program, providing public internet access and online library services, and supporting workforce development,” city spokesman Alex Gibbs said in a news release.
To improve its community offerings, the library this year started a new delivery service, the Homebound program, for qualified applicants.
The program is aimed at helping patrons who are unable to visit the facility due to prolonged illness, extended convalescence or a disability that limits their capability to leave home. Once a month, a library staff member will deliver requested materials to patrons’ homes and pick up any items that need to be returned. The loan period for each item is 30 days.
Temple residents can sign up for the program and browse library materials by visiting exploretpl.com/homebound.
For more information about the library, visit www.templelibrary.us, email outreach@templetx.gov or call 254-298-5295.