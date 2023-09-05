Editor’s Note: One in a weeklong series looking at locally produced snack foods.
Times were tough for many during the COVID years, and that includes Temple’s Billie Warner. Putting food on the table became a struggle for the now-78-year-old educator, so like many residents in recent years, she turned to Churches Touching Lives for Christ to supplement her family’s food supply.
Turns out, her trips to the pantry also stimulated plans for a new business — BJ’s Jam, Jellies & Pickled Beets.
“Back in 2021, my husband and I signed up to go to the pantry, and they were overstocked with fruits and vegetables,” said Warner, who retired from Scott & White after 33 years as a medical lab technician and now is working as a Temple ISD substitute teacher. “They gave me a huge tray of mangos — it was way more mangos than we could eat and I didn’t want them to waste.”
“I looked up mango recipes on the internet and found a recipe for preserves. So, I watched a few YouTube videos, then made a batch. They turned out very good, so I started experimenting with other recipes,” she said.
“I also have a garden with grape vines, herbs, mints and tomatoes, so along with what I got from the pantry, I had plenty of fruits and vegetables to experiment with,” she said with a smile.
Today, Warner is making more than 20 ever-changing varieties of jam, jellies, preserves, pasta sauces, stewed tomatoes and her biggest seller, pickled beets.”
“People want the pickled beets,” she said. “They really sell, and I also make a beet bread that is very similar to zucchini bread. I’ve always loved beets, and now it’s considered a super food and people are wanting beet products.”
Jam and jelly flavors are constantly changing depending on the season. She makes traditional flavors such as blackberry, grape, mango and pineapple, but she also experiments with dragon fruit, passion fruit, sunflowers, dandelions and more.
“One of my products is Trey’s Traffic Jam, and it was named by my grandson Trey,” she said. “Traffic Jam is made with watermelon, pineapple, dragon fruit, mango, oranges and orange zest, and ginger. It has a unique flavor, but people love it.”
Billie said her Peach Cobbler preserves are a huge seller, and so are fig products, although this is an off-year for figs.
“Last winter’s freeze really damaged the fig trees, and because of the drought, the fruit is drying up,” she said.
So what is the difference between jam, jellies and preserves? Good question — and Billie has the answer.
“Jelly is very firm and it’s made from juices,” she said. “Jam and preserves are both made from the fruit, and jam is firm but looser than jelly. Preserves are more fluid.”
Warner creates her products in her home kitchen and sells primarily at Market on the Square, a monthly event organized by the Temple Small Business Coalition and held at the Municipal Building parking lot in downtown Temple. She also sells occasionally at markets in Belton and Killeen.
“I like to stick close to home, so I mostly focus on Market on the Square,” she said. “Selling comes naturally to me. Over the years, I’ve sold Avon, Mary Kay, Amway … you name it. Making jam and jellies keeps me busy and brings home a little extra money.”
Warner said she loves cooking and eating food, and if she were a bit younger, she’d open a restaurant.
“I love making treats people enjoy eating,” she said. “I make good food, and it’s something I enjoy sharing. I think Jesus liked to eat and share good food, too.”
FINDING LOCAL PRODUCTS
There are four Market on the Square events remaining for 2023, and each will offer a great opportunity to purchase locally produced foods, crafts and gift items.
The next market will be Saturday in the Temple Municipal Building parking lot bordered by West Adams Avenue, Third Street and West Central Avenue in downtown Temple. Other markets follow on Oct. 14 and Nov. 11, and all three events run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Temple Small Business Coalition will also present Holiday Market & Food Truck Frenzy from 2 to 8 p.m. in the downtown parking lot. This event features dozens of local vendors such as Sooooo Hummus Factory, plus local food trucks, live music, family games and children’s activities such as an inflatable bouncy house.