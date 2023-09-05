BJ's Jam, Jellies and Picked Beets

Billie Warner uses a jar lift to remove hot jars of concord grape jelly from a canning sealer. The 78-year-old Warner, who owns BJ”s Jam, Jellies & Pickled Beets, also is a substitute teacher for Temple ISD. Billie produces a variety of jam, Jellies, preserves, pasta sauces and beet breads to sell at Market on the Square, a monthly downtown event organized by the Temple Small Business Coalition. She grew the grapes in her backyard garden.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Editor’s Note: One in a weeklong series looking at locally produced snack foods.