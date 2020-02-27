Temple’s homelessness problem, transportation and code compliance were among concerns voiced by residents attending a public meeting Wednesday night.
Temple city officials hosted the meeting to hear residents’ comments on what projects the city needs to work on. While four residents came out to share opinions during the meeting, city officials said many others in the city have shared opinions during other focus group meetings.
The city will take these suggestions and use them to fund projects with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant or through other means.
“We have been getting some really great feedback,” Neighborhood Services Manager Nancy Glover said. “We have averaged eight to 10 (participants), they haven’t been gigantic but just the right size to have that interaction and idea sharing.”
For resident Jeff Lawyer, helping those who were living on the street or who have been forced to stand outside looking for work is one key area in which the city should do better. Lawyer, who said he works with these street people, suggested the city help transport those wanting to work at local businesses to their jobs for a time.
Lawyer said in his experience some people who are able to get a job tend to have a problem with transportation, sometimes only able to get vehicles that quickly break down and they can’t afford.
“We do have a section of the population here in Temple that is largely ignored,” Lawyer said. “We can lift their society up if we can encourage these people to get jobs and start making income. I am asking (the city) to give us not a hand out but a hand up.”
Code compliance was the main issue for resident David Rowe, who said he has seen his neighborhood fall into disrepair in recent years. City officials said some of the reason for this was due to the city becoming more reactive to code issues, only replying when a complaint is brought, instead of proactive and patrolling the streets.
Rowe said he would like to see the city return to a more proactive stance on these code issues, which he sees as a step to helping restore several Temple neighborhoods.
Glover said some solutions offered by residents for identified problems have touched on ideas the city had not thought of before.
An example of these solutions was one where the city would host basketball tournaments that would also serve as a platform for businesses in the area to attract talent for their available jobs. Glover also had the idea of bringing in the police department to help build relations between them and the community.
“Great ideas have come from (this project),” Glover said. “I do know if (the basketball) event is going to materialize, but just having that excitement and those ideas floating around is just really exciting.”