Plans for improvements to a part of Avenue D — along with nearby roads and alleys in East Temple — are underway.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted to approve a resolution last week for the design of improvements of a portion of Avenue D and nearby alleys. Design of these improvements, which is estimated to take about nine months to complete, will not exceed the $191,600 set aside by the city.
The project is a result of the city’s Ferguson Park Master Plan, passed by the City Council last in September, which looked at ways to improve the neighborhood.
“Through an extensive public engagement process, it was identified that access is needed internally in the neighborhood to access Jeff Hamilton Park,” Assistant City Manager Erin Smith said.
Engineers for the city said the estimated probable cost of all the project improvements would be more than $2.3 million.
The project being designed includes improvements to Avenue D from 14th to 18th streets and 16th Street from Avenue D to Avenue C. Alleys between Avenue C and D, and Avenues D and E in the area will be improved.
In addition to improvements to existing roads and alleys, the city plans on building an extension to 16th Street to connect a southern section of the road to Avenue D.
Smith said the extension of the street, which is east of Jeff Hamilton Park, will help make the park more accessible to the rest of the neighborhood.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the extension of 16th Street will require the acquisition of new right-of-way by the city, with some homes in the way of the connection. Weems said the city hopes not to need to acquire more land for the other improvements.
“The new street extending south from Avenue D to just south of Avenue E will require right-of-way acquisition,” Weems said. “It is unknown whether the street and alley improvements will require right-of-way acquisition until this project is designed, but we are hopeful that we will be able to complete improvements within the existing right-of-way.”
Weems said the construction of the improvements will be dependent on if the City Council approves funding for the project in its fiscal year 2021 budget.
These improvements are the second project being worked on as a result of the Ferguson Neighborhood Plan, with the design and right-of-way acquisition currently underway for a portion of Avenue C. Weems said construction on the improvements, which are currently 60 percent designed, is expected to be funded in fiscal year 2022.