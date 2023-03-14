The Belton City Council approved a permitting ordinance on Tuesday night that will govern short-term rentals, such as Airbnb experiences, after three complaints were submitted to staff nearly a year ago.
Belton City Council approves permits for short-term rentals
TDT Joel Valley
