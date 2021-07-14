The Temple Landfill saw delays in processing solid waste Monday and Tuesday following days of rain and a 30% increase in volume seen over the past six months.
Waste Management, the company that operates the landfill, said in a statement Wednesday that they have since solved the issue and the facility is back to normal operations. Officials said the problems at the facility occurred on Monday and lasted until noon on Tuesday.
Company spokeswoman Lisa Doughty said rain locally contributed to a slowdown in operations as employees needed to stay safe in the muddy environment.
“Safety at the Temple Landfill is our No. 1 priority,” Doughty said. “To ensure our employees and customers are safe in wet-weather conditions, we slow down the operation. When you combine the large volumes of waste and the impact of wet weather in the working face area, you naturally have longer wait times to dispose of waste.”
The landfill, located at 706 Landfill Road in Temple, was taking in about 1,670 tons of trash a day last year, including refuse from several cities regionally.
The facility accepts about 440,000 tons of solid waste each year, former Public Works Director Nicole Torralva told the Telegram in 2018. She also pointed out that about 36 percent of that waste is generated by Temple residents and businesses.
The landfill also services Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton, Mills and San Saba counties.
Doughty acknowledged the issues at the facility and thanked residents and local entities for their patience.
“We understand our customers were frustrated with the longer wait time; however, the adjustments made on Tuesday have resolved the situation,” Doughty said. “We are committed to run a safe and efficient operation and appreciate your patience as we work to serve our communities safely.”
Copperas Cove spokesman Kevin Keller said the city was one of those affected by the landfill’s backup.
Keller said the city’s solid waste transfer station was reopened Wednesday. The amount of trash at the transfer station did delay the city’s sending of recycling to a facility in Taylor.
While Solid Waste was successful at having some of the trash transported to the landfill, there was an overabundance amount of trash on the floor of the transfer station Monday and Tuesday, Keller told FME News Service.