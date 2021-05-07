While restaurants and other business are in the process of reopening, Temple will continue to make it easy for restaurants and food trucks to have outdoor dining.
The six-month program, started in November, might soon continue for an additional half-year after a unanimous City Council vote on its first reading of an ordinance Thursday. The program allows for downtown restaurants and bars to use public and private parking lots, as well as sidewalks, for outdoor seating space.
Amanda Rice, assistant city attorney, said with the renewal of the program the city is making some changes to make it more accessible to businesses and food trucks.
“Actually, we have not had any applications on this program,” Rice said. “I know there is at least one business owner that is interested in taking advantage of this program but he was stymied by some of the requirements.”
Rice said that in the talks the city has had with local business owners, many were not aware of the program or thought portions of it were too burdensome.
One of the changes the city is making for the program’s renewal is to no longer require food trucks to get a separate license as part of it, something originally proposed to make it easier for visiting food trucks. City officials were told that many food trucks already had the city’s permit and didn’t want to get a second one.
The city is also removing the need for restaurants to have workers comp insurance as part of the program, something they have found is not needed.
City Manager Brynn Myers said one of the requests from mobile food truck owners is to make some of the provisions in this temporary ordinance permanent.
While Myers said the city is looking at that possibility, she is not ready to recommend it seeing as nobody has participated in the program so far.
“One of the feedbacks seen in those conversations is that they would like to see this program made permanent. We do see the value in continuing the program so we can continue to evaluate it. So we anticipate that at the end of this six-month period we would either be bringing back recommendations to make certain parts of the program permanent or all of it.”
The second reading for the extension of the program is set for May 20 during the scheduled City Council meeting.