A million-gallon elevated water storage tank is headed to Belton — a $3.15 million infrastructure improvement that has been included in the city’s water master plan since 2008.
“The 120-foot-tall structure will be built on a 1.7-acre parcel of land off Chisholm Trail Parkway near Longfellow Drive and Leaning Tree Cove,” Paul Romer, city of Belton spokesman, said. “The property for the tank was acquired in 2015.”
KPA Engineers — who conducted “water modeling” earlier this year for the city of Belton — said the addition of this third elevated storage tank will allow Belton to improve pump cycling on Sparta Road, stabilize supply and reduce pressure variations, better assist in supplying citywide demand, and satisfy future Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulations.
During a meeting in September, the City Council awarded the $3.15 million contract to Indiana-based Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors.
“The city of Belton received competitive bids from two approved tank manufacturers for the million-gallon elevated storage tank,” KPA Engineering said in a letter to the city. “Probably construction cost of the new tank was $3 million, which was an anticipated increase in cost of approximately 10 percent to the tank nearing completion for the city of Temple for $2.8 million.”
KPA Engineers and the city of Belton expected that shift in cost.
“Construction and material costs have continued to increase in 2021 and this project is particularly susceptible due to the magnitude of concrete and steel required,” KPA Engineers said.
However, the city of Belton has prepared the site for construction over the last few years. In 2019, a 16-inch water transmission line was installed at the property.
“The line connects the site to a Sparta Road distribution line and an 8-inch line that serves the Dawson Ranch subdivision,” Romer said. “That project cost $804,121.”
Matt Bates, Belton’s interim director of public works, emphasized how water has dominated discussions recently.
“The TCEQ came forward and said you need to increase your water storage capacity,” Bates, who noted how the design for the project was completed in 2019 before TCEQ approval in September 2020, said. “We are experiencing rapid growth, and in my brief time (with public works) it is certainly a daily topic that we discuss.”
The project, which breaks ground this fall, is expected to take 17 months to complete, according to KPA Engineers.