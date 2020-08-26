KILLEEN — A Temple businessman was named Wednesday to the board of trustees for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which produces drinking water for the area.
Blair Williams, chief executive officer and general partner for Temple-based Baird/Williams Construction, was appointed to the board during its meeting Wednesday morning after Dick Young stepped down in July. Williams represents the Belton precinct on the board.
Williams was immediately sworn in and sat with the board for the rest of the meeting.
Ricky Garrett, general manager for the water district, said Williams was the only one of the three applicants for the vacant position who was at the meeting in person Wednesday.
Garrett said he did not know if Williams was told beforehand he would be selected for the board seat.
“I do not know that, I did not tell him that,” Garrett said.
Young resigned from the WCID No. 1 board last month because he is beginning a development in the Ding Dong area. It is against Texas Water Code for a developer within the area the water district serves to sit on the board.
Rob Robinson, a board member and Harker Heights resident, was appointed to the position of secretary/treasurer that was vacated by Young.
With the appointment of Williams, there are now three Killeen representatives, one Harker Heights representative and one Belton representative on the water board.
The current board members will remain in their positions until January when elected members from the seven precincts the district serves will sit on the board following the November election.
In addition to Williams (D-7 or Belton), the following people are on the ballot for the November election: Rob Robinson (Precinct D-6 or Harker Heights), Robert M. Jacobs (K-2 or central-south Killeen), Sandra Blankenship (K-2) and Dale W. Treadway (D-4 or Copperas Cove).
The write-in candidates are Kenny Wells (K-3 or central north Killeen), John Fisher (K-1 or western Killeen) and Richard Grandy (D-5 or Nolanville).
The board is expected to cancel the elections that include an unopposed candidate at the regular meeting of the board in September.
Garrett said he does not think the unopposed candidates can be declared the official winners at the same meeting the elections are canceled.
Williams is running unopposed in his precinct and would remain in his seat after the November election.
On Friday, the board will have a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the upcoming election.
Also in the Wednesday meeting, the board approved the issuance, sale and delivery of $6.8 million in bond funds for a project on the Belton Transmission System.
The debt from the bonds will be paid back by the city of Belton and the residents of Belton only. It will not impact any other customers the district serves.
The Belton City Council approved the bond funds on Aug. 12, according to Garrett.