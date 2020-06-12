BELTON — Tensions were high Thursday evening after more than 50 residents attended the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County’s board of directors meeting.
Property owners spoke for about two hours during the meeting’s public comment period. It was standing room only and an extra viewing room was set up. Only about four people at the meeting wore masks.
Many residents came out to voice their opposition against the district’s proposed increases on their property values. Residents have until today June 13 to protest their proposed property value.
Preliminary property values in Bell County saw an 8.11 percent increase for a taxable value of $21.5 billion according to appraisal district data. That is an increase of about $1.6 billion over last year’s $19.9 billion in taxable value. Values will be certified late next month.
Killeen resident Richard Young said he hoped the district could freeze the valuations this year in light of the economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think that all of Bell County is hurting,” Young said. “Anything we can do to cut, we should cut to get us through these hard times. After we get through this summer riots and hurricanes and COVID and see how it breaks out for next year, I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a pretty good tax increase next year.”
Some of those who came to the meeting blamed Chief Appraiser Billy White, who was hired by the district two years ago, for the increases.
Belton resident Phil Krawczynski said it was not until two years ago that his property saw a jump in value, saying that his home was being compared to homes that had recently been greatly improved. He said the valuations weren’t so high before White was hired.
“Two years ago, our property (value) went up 75 percent, this year it went up another 17 percent,” Krawczynski said. “When somebody goes to sell a home, or an investor buys it, they go in and completely redo it. That may justify that value but the rest of the homes are sitting there still in the same condition they were in.”
White explained to those present how the district evaluates properties without sending out an appraiser to each home in the county.
He said the district looks at the sales prices of homes in similarly styled neighborhoods, takes the increase in sales price over the previous value and applies that percentage increase to similar homes in the area.
District officials told attendees at the meeting that the appraisal district only sets property values while taxing entities, such as cities and school districts, set the tax rates.
“Every year, we obviously don’t go out to every single house because we have 14 appraisers for 170,000 parcels,” White said. “For typical houses in typical, homogenous type neighborhoods where every house is the same, we will go in and see where last year’s values were and where new sales are at this year. Then we look to see how much we have to multiply each of those properties up or down to get the ratio of how much they sold for to how much they are valued at to 100 percent.”
White said that most the property values in the county are going up because the market for homes has been up.
The district is required to set property value within 95 and 105 percent of their appraised value as of Jan. 1 of that year.