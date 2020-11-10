BELTON — Mayor Marion Grayson said she thoroughly enjoyed her time serving the city of Belton as what she called a “citizens' servant.”
Although she will spend an additional week in office, Grayson was recognized for her 16 years of contributions at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., on Tuesday.
“You’re probably not going to get rid of me very long, but I am just truly blessed to have been in this role for our community,” Grayson, who has spent the last 6 ½ years as mayor, said. “I cannot thank enough of my Council members, because I didn’t do this by myself. I’m just one vote. I may decide one thing but six other people may decide something else. The fact that we’re able to work so closely together to make Belton a special place … makes it very special.”
Mayor-elect Wayne Carpenter, U.S. Rep. John Carter, state Rep. Hugh Shine, Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. were among the dozens of guests in attendance.
Carpenter, who will be sworn in as the new Belton mayor next week, said the event was bittersweet for many area residents.
“For almost two decades, this incredible woman has poured her heart, soul, energy and incredible laughter into making Belton the community choice in Central Texas,” he said. “Just look around this community and look at all the wonderful changes she’s done for us.”
Those changes included improvement grants for downtown, the Heritage Park expansion project, an ever-expanding trail system, and the preservation and renovation of the Harris Community Center.
“These are just some examples of building on the past for the future,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “Quality of life for Beltonians and visitors has always been consistent throughout (Grayson’s) service. Her example gives us a history lesson on how it’s done.”
Throughout her service Grayson was known to frequently say “Love my Belton” and that phrase has resonated with many.
“The leadership in Belton from the city manager to the leadership of the Council has been tremendous, and it has been a delight to work with (Grayson),” Shine said. “She has served the city of Belton and her community unselfishly, and with dignity and respect.”
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Grayson was presented with her $1 annual salary — compensation Listi said she has earned every penny of.