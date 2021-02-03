BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Water Department on Wednesday lifted a boil water notice for Mustang Drive and issued another boil notice for the Friendly Oaks area.
The notice for customers who live on Mustang Drive was issued Tuesday. The city said Mustang Drive boil notice was lifted after water samples passed sampling testing requirements.
The Friendly Oaks area was under a boil notice Wednesday, the city said.
The notice was issued after a water leak was discovered in the Friendly Oaks area.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes prior to consumption.
In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
Customers with questions can call the Water Department at 254-859-5700 during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours at 254-640-0721.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.