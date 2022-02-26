The old railroad depot in downtown Belton is slated to receive a facelift over the next several months — an endeavor that Luke Potts and his three business partners began on Dec. 31 when they purchased the property.
“We started just a couple months ago,” he told the Telegram. “We really want to build it up to be a place for the community … that adds to the entertainment value of downtown Belton.”
Although an estimated cost is not available yet for the project, Potts and his team — who previously purchased the Bargain Barn at 203 N. East St. to lease to five to six businesses — have a good idea for how they want to transform the area.
“We plan on breaking the depot into three spots for people to lease,” Potts said. “We’ll also be able to lease out two train cars. We have a box car that’s already here … and then next week we’ll be bringing in a caboose.”
He said the delivery from Dallas was delayed because of the freezing conditions across Texas earlier this week.
“It’s quite the ordeal to coordinate bringing a train car down here. You’ve got to coordinate with the crane company up in Dallas that loads the caboose onto the trailer, coordinate with the people actually transporting it and coordinate with the crane company down here to put it on the tracks,” Potts said. “That’s three different people we were coordinating with … and it was just really icy on Thursday.”
However, restoration for the two train cars will begin once the caboose arrives this week at the depot, 201 N. East St. in Belton.
“We will be replacing the rotted wood, and then adding electric, water and plumbing to them,” Potts said. “We’ll also be redoing the outside of them by fixing up all the places where it’s rusted out before painting it to look like … it originally would have been.”
He said some residents already have approached them about leasing a spot.
“Right now … we’re talking about having a restaurant go in the box car, a bar go in the caboose, and for a wine bar and bakery to be in the back part of the depot,” Potts said.
Potts and his team hope to have space available to rent by the end of the year.
“But when it’s all said and done, we should be bringing in 10 or 11 new businesses to downtown Belton,” Potts said.