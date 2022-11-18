BELTON — For Rochell and Amanda Jacobs — and their four children — there was no place like home Friday.
The couple was one of 11 families that took part in Bell County’s annual Adoption Day event, which had a Wizard of Oz theme this year. The event is held each year in November, which is National Adoption Month.
Friday’s event saw 16 children find new homes, with Rochell and Amanda adopting three siblings at once.
The three children, Angel, 7, Angelina, 5, and Laura, 3, attended the event with their new parents at the Bell County Justice Center. A paper yellow brick road was added inside 146th District Court to compliment the Wizard of Oz theme.
“I am just so relieved after all the visitations, people coming to my house and waking me up early,” Rochell said. “It is just a big relief. You just don’t understand, I want to get my dancing shoes on and dance up on out of here.”
The couple plans to finalize the adoption of their fourth child, Ryan, 1, next month due to legal issues. He is the biological brother of the three sisters.
Debbie Belviy, guardian ad litem for the children, spoke in favor of the adoption Friday.
The couple, Belviy said, have stepped up for these children and done everything that they could to keep the siblings together.
“I am so glad that they were able to stay together, because a lot of the time it is hard to keep a sibling group like that together,” Belviy said. “They have stepped up and done it. I have never had any doubt, not for one minute, that this is where they need to be.”
Rochell said she and her wife originally planned to have their own children and had been going to the fertility clinic.
It was at this time that the couple heard about the four children’s situation and took them in. Rochell said the youngest, Ryan, was only a few days old at the time and came a bit later than the three others.
The couple hopes to have a large family in the future, with Amanda telling her wife that she wants six children.
“We have been together 10 years and married six, so this is all her doing here,” Rochell said, motioning to her wife. “She wanted all the kids and the Brady Bunch.”
Instead of adopting, both women said that they plan to have their own children next.
Rochell said she was thankful for the aid of the various social workers and said they were stuck with the couple for life now.
The various adoptions Friday were overseen by 146th District Court Judge Jack Jones and two associate judges, Christopher Cornish and Dallas Sims.
Jones said that, while adoptions happen all year, Adoption Day was one of his favorite times each year.
“Typically here in these courtrooms, we have serious matters that go on, and they are winners and there are losers,” Jones said. “The beauty of adoption is it is the one thing in our system in which everyone wins. Everyone is a winner, the adoptive parents, the agency and, most importantly, those children.”