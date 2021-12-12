Bell County motorists — amid concerns about rising inflation — are now paying cheaper gas prices than most of the nation.
Locally, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline cost an average of $2.85 on Saturday and Sunday, below the state average of $2.91 by 6 cents.
Texas and Oklahoma motorists are currently paying the lowest average gas prices in the country, according to AAA.
The lower prices resulted from fluctuating oil prices related to concerns of a global economic shutdown from the omicron COVID-19 variant, the organization said. While a gallon of gas costs about $1 more than this time last year, prices have dropped since Thanksgiving.
Bell County motorists can find some deals — the lowest price for regular unleaded gas in Temple on Sunday was $2.63, 22 cents less than the lowest price reported by GasBuddy.com around Thanksgiving.
“Prices at the pump have been falling as crude oil prices have been fluctuating due to concerns over the COVID-19 omicron variant,” Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas said in a news release. “On Dec. 2, OPEC (and its allies) announced it would stick to its plan, for now, to raise production by 400,000 barrels per day in January, which has also helped keep a lid on oil prices.”
Prices throughout Temple, Killeen and other cities during the weekend reflect the decline.
In Temple on Sunday, GasBuddy users reported the lowest prices for $2.63 per gallon of regular unleaded at H-E-B, 1206 W. Adams Ave.
The Valero station at 101 W. Ave. H was selling gas for $2.65 per gallon, the second-lowest Temple price.
Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights on Sunday at $2.62 per gallon.
GasBuddy users on Sunday also reported the lowest selling gas at $2.67 per gallon at the CEFCO store at 3309 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
In its survey of major metropolitan areas, AAA Texas found that drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.11 per gallon, while Amarillo motorists are paying the least at $2.74 per gallon.
The state’s cheapest gas prices also were reported in San Antonio, Waco, Victoria and Corpus Christi.
The most expensive areas for gas, AAA Texas reported, included Midland, Odessa, College Station-Bryan and Texarkana.
Fortunately, the state’s highest prices aren’t close to the costs in California, where drivers continue to pay the nation’s highest gas prices.
The average price in California is a whopping $4.68 per gallon — $1.77 more per gallon than the Texas average, AAA reported.