Temple Police say two Bell County women have been identified as the suspects who took more than $2,000 worth of meat products from a Temple H-E-B.
Police said they are asking for public assistance in finding 40-year-old Marchea Latonya Brooks of Harker Heights and 53-year-old Latonya Thomas of Killeen.
Arrest warrants for both suspects have been issued, the department said in a news release Friday. The suspects would each be charged with Class A misdemeanor theft.
The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. last Friday when officers were dispatched to a theft in progress call at H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St. in South Temple, department spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said in a news release.
The women allegedly took meat from the grocery store and left the area by the time officers arrived.
“The department hasn’t seen a meat theft of this magnitude recently,” Mackowiak previously told the Telegram. “Theft at grocery stores is not uncommon, especially during the holidays, but again not of this magnitude.”
An employee told police that the women loaded a shopping cart with large quantities of meat products that they did not pay for. The employee confronted the suspects and tried to pull the cart away, but they were able to load the unpaid meat into their vehicle.
The suspects also allowed a shopping cart to hit another vehicle in the parking lot, damaging it, Mackowiak said.
A video posted on TikTok over the weekend shows a white, four-door Chrysler car drive off from the store.
Another video on the platform showed the suspect vehicle in front of a duplex on Adams Avenue as a person asked a man who got out the car about meat and brisket.
Mackowiak said the TikTok videos were forwarded to officers to examine as part of their investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspects may contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.