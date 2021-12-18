The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives added Whitney Theriot, Temple Chamber of Commerce chief operating officer, to its prestigious 40 under 40 list on Nov. 19.
“40 under 40 is a nationwide recognition of individuals who excel in the world of chamber of commerce leadership,” said Roderick Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, who nominated her.
The organization recognizes and supports the most talented professionals in the chamber industry.
“This annual recognition program showcases 40 of the industry’s top emerging leaders who have demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to the communities they serve,” a news release from The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives said. “The list includes CEOs and staff professionals from a wide variety of roles and chamber sizes. Their creativity, dedication, and commitment to identifying innova- tive solutions will help shape the future of the chamber profession.”
The honor came as a surprise for Theriot, who found out from a co-worker who saw her face in a magazine from the organization.
“My coworker saw the magazine it was announced in, and then my phone started going off,” she said. “I got all these emails from people congratulating me. It was really, really quite humbling.”
Starting in the front of the office, Theriot rose through the ranks to become the Chamber’s second in command in her first five years. She was promoted to COO about a year and a half ago.
“She has brought a new level of professionalism to the table, and commitment to the goals and objectives of the organization,” said Henry. “Over the past seven-plus years as a member of the Temple Chamber team, Whitney has taken on more and more responsibility starting as the front office administrative assistant, moving into a role of marketing, then marketing and communications, and most recently as vice president/chief operating officer.”
Theriot said the task of growing and advancing in the organization was a welcome challenge for her.
“I’m currently the vice president and chief operating officer, and I wear a lot of hats,” she said. “Day to day, I oversee office operations and make sure we’re moving on the straight and narrow. (The new position) has brought on more responsibilities and more growth opportunities personally and professionally. It’s not an easy thing to run an organization. Learning all the intricacies of all that has been challenging as well as fun.”
Henry said Theriot excels in critical areas of the Chamber’s mission in marketing, communications, leadership and workforce development, which helped her climb the organization’s ranks.
Originally from El Paso, Theriot wanted to be a veterinarian. However, she had a change of heart and followed a new career while attending Texas A&M.
“In high school and growing up, I was involved with FFA,” she said. “I also rode horses and taught horse-riding lessons. I always loved animals and thought that would be my path. A couple of years into college, I was taking too many science classes at once and ended up switching my major to communications.”
After college, Theriot pursued her communication career by working in the oilfield industry.
“I worked for a small operation there and wore a lot of hats,” she said. “It led me to a career where not every day is the same and prepared me to work at the Chamber. The Chamber has been a great place for me since it allows me to help people, and my interests are still covered.”
Henry said Theriot is a vital member of the team that he leans on to help the Chamber be a level above.
“I cannot be prouder to call Whitney a colleague,” he said. “She is a bright shining star with a solid commitment to the organization and the profession. She is a beacon of light for the overall chamber profession as demonstrated through her ambition to grow and contribute.”
Theriot said she hopes to continue to serve the people and businesses of Temple for a long time in her position at the Chamber.