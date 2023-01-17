A new three-level parking deck at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center in Temple is expected to be completed this fall, giving the campus 364 new parking places adjacent to the VA hospital.
New Temple VA parking garage under construction
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
