The Temple VA celebrated women Friday.
With booths set up in the lobby of the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, the women who passed through had an opportunity to participate in games set up by the Women’s Program and learn a bit of women’s history as well as some of the programs offered to women veterans.
Minnie David from Rockdale came to the VA on Friday with her husband for an appointment.
Vivian Minns, Women’s Clinic social worker, asked David some questions that if she answered correctly would provide her with a turn at spinning the wheel.
The first question was about Tammy Duckworth and whether she was elected to the Senate or House of Representatives. If David had been looking at Minns, she would have noticed that Minns was trying her hardest to telepathically send her the correct answer.
David was given a second chance with a question about Shirley Chisholm. What year was Shirley Chisholm elected to the U.S. Congress? The answer is 1968, and David had no problem with answering that correctly.
“Of course I knew that,” she said. “That was from back in my day.”
At the next table, Rhoda Hacker, licensed chief clinical worker and coordinator of the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program at Temple VA, was running a Plinko game. All VAs are required to have this program, she said.
Hacker asked veteran Sindy Corrica about the Violence Against Women Act.
Combat veterans are at higher risk of intimate partner violence because of post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and mental health problems, she said.
“Two out of three women and two out of four men have been impacted by intimate partner violence,” she said. “It impacts health, physical, mental and social health.”
Those who have experienced this type of violence are referred to mental health care in the VA and in the community,” she said.
Eventually, everyone will be asked to be screened. If the veterans agrees an assessment will be done and resources made available.
“It’s a very good program and is definitely needed,” Hacker said.