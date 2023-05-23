Electricity in Texas

The Texas House voted Monday to approve Senate Bill 7, which would put caps on a new financial mechanism known as performance credits, which Texas would use to encourage more power generation in the state.

 Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

Texas House members gave preliminary approval to a major bill Monday that would limit the amount of money electricity customers would have to spend due to performance credits, a new financial tool that is designed to bring more power online from gas- and coal-fueled power plants.