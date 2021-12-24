Those wanting to step out of the house for a meal on Christmas Day will have limited options as most restaurants will be closed.
Feed My Sheep, a non-profit that helps the homeless in the area, will serve a traditional meal for any resident on Saturday.
Volunteers will prepare and distribute the meal from the agency’s kitchen at 116 W. Ave. G.
Doughnuts and prayers will be available 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Meal service — with turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit salad and a piece of pie — will be served at 11:30 a.m.
Restaurants in Temple that will be open Saturday include:
PJ’s Tabletop, 10 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, 254-410-7090, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oxtails and neckbones are available, along with their regular menu.
Seoul Garden Temple, 7349 Honeysuckle Drive, No. 150, Temple, 254-773-8413, will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer Korean food, including bulgogi, spicy chicken, spicy beef and sushi.
Applebees, 1808 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, 254-771-5991, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant will offer a limited menu, including turkey dinner with stuffing and cranberries, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Walk-in and phone orders available.
Fox Trap 2.0 Bar & Grill, 1009 W. Ave. F, Temple, 254-314-2622, will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will offer their regular menu of sandwiches, burgers and wings.
Jack in the Box locations at 204 W. Adams Ave. and 3608 SW HK Dodgen Loop, will be open 24 hour