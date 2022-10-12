BELTON — Bell County drivers will now need to make sure they are all paid up on their local fines if they want to register their vehicles.
featured
Bell County begins Scofflaw Program for vehicle registrations
Tags
TDT Shane Monaco
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in North Temple; body believed to be missing Belton man
- Little Joe awarded THS honorary diploma; Grammy winner, Macey honored at Temple educational fundraiser
- Clearing the space up front; Lake Belton senior guard Gandara thrives at point of attack
- Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, age 22, of Temple died Friday, September 30, 2022
- 21 Temple National Night Out events kept in the dark; Belton had 13 public events
- Western Hills worshippers: Temple church’s history compiled by longtime member
- Temple man arrested for allegedly shooting woman
- Mother indicted for allegedly injuring Temple boy
- Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
- Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter