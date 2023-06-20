Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is teaming up with school districts across the region for its Wrenches to Wheels program.
The initiative — where industry professionals will guide sixth- and seventh-grade students on how to build their own bicycles — is expected to help students develop problem-solving skills as they overcome newly-faced challenges.
“They will cultivate patience, perseverance and attention to detail, understanding the importance of meticulousness in all endeavors,” Amber Winter, a Workforce Solutions of Central Texas spokeswoman, said in a news release. “Additionally, students will gain mechanical skills, learn to use tools effectively, and develop a sense of independence and self-reliance through the completion of their own bicycle.”
Three districts are scheduled to participate in the coming weeks: Copperas Cove ISD from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday; Killeen ISD from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Central Texas College; and Temple ISD from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 28.
“In today’s educational landscape, it is crucial for students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a strong work ethic,” said Charley Ayres, the director of industry and education partnerships at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas. “The ‘Wrenches to Wheels’ program not only provides hands-on experience but also fosters partnerships with industry professionals, giving students valuable insights into potential career paths.”
Those partnerships are expected to drive the first-year program’s success.
“Collaborating with professionals in the field allows students to benefit from their expertise, gain networking opportunities, and make connections within the community,” Winter said. “By working alongside industry leaders, participants will be inspired, learn essential teamwork skills, and be better equipped to pursue their career goals.”
Students must have fewer than four discipline referrals and have a good attendance record to qualify.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is happy to see another initiative come to fruition through their partnership with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
“We are truly blessed in Temple ISD to have the support we do from our local learners,” he told the Telegram. “Trade skills and working with your hands are essential to our future. Partnership opportunities like these really assist our students in practical hands-on learning experiences.”