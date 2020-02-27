Some Temple drivers will soon need to adjust where they drive as city work crews plan to start construction to replace some of the city’s aging infrastructure.
Temple city officials said in a statement Thursday that they would be starting the upgrade of storm infrastructure along three roads — South 23rd, South 35th and South 41st.
The upgrades will cause a series of road closures that are expected to last a week, unless weather delays the work.
Work is to begin Monday on the 1100 block of South 23rd Street, between West Avenues L and K, blocking all through traffic. Work crews will be replacing the concrete valley gutter in the middle of the road in addition to the curb on the west side of the street.
City officials hope that the effort to expand these lines will reduce the occurrences of standing water during future heavy rains.
Another two road closures are set to start Tuesday on South 35th and 41st streets, between W. Avenues M and P. Workers will be replacing the small capacity lines in the area with concrete box culverts to address flooding in the area.
Residents will have street access during all three road closures, city officials said.
Residents with questions regarding the work on South 23rd Street can call the city’s street and drainage division at 254-298-5653. Questions about work on South 35th and 41st streets can be directed to the engineering division at 254-298-5660.