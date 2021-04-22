Students enrolled in Temple High School’s construction trades program will have the chance to judge local homebuilders on Friday during the Temple Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes — an event that showcases newly constructed homes in Bell County.
The opportunity to engage with the industry’s area leaders was presented through TABA’s partnership with Temple High, Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
“Students will tour 10 of the 13 homes in this year’s parade,” Hernandez said in a news release. “Students will judge the builds on various criteria to determine which home will win the first annual Student’s Choice Award.”
This year, nine area builders are participating: Carothers Executive Homes, A&G Homes, Brandon Whatley Homes, Kiella Homebuilders, Empire Custom Homes, Cory Herring Homes, Quarles Construction, Alethium Star Homes and Flintrock Builders.
“We are very excited about it … and are just encouraged that there is going to be another round of students and professionals in this industry,” Kacie Bevers, TABA’s executive director, told the Telegram. “We’re thrilled to be able to take those students around to see those homes, and their Student Choice Awards will be given to the builders in the individual categories in which they’re judging.”
These builders’ homes, which vary in price from about $150,000 to $900,000, are expected to show students how homebuilding can vary throughout Bell County.
“I have students who are interested in studying architecture, others who want to go into carpentry, and some who already work summers and weekends framing houses,” Stephen Bishop, the construction trades instructor at Temple High, said. “By going into a finished product, those different students will likely take note of the aspects of the homes that interest them.”
Bishop — whose course curriculum is primarily focused on the construction itself — also highlighted how this opportunity will introduce some of his students to the artistic nature of homebuilding.
But the construction trades instructor said one thing is above all else.
“The most important thing in this whole process, though, is the ability for these students to network and connect with local employers,” Bishop said.
Denise Ayres, director of Career and Technical Education for Temple ISD, concurred, and emphasized how the district’s primary goal in local partnerships is to facilitate communications between students and potential employers.
“At the end of the day, it’s the students who will experience meaningful learning through this partnership, and our business partners will in turn benefit from a pipeline of quality local talent,” Ayers said. “We’re simply the matchmakers.”
Meanwhile, residents interested in viewing the builders’ homes — which will offer open houses on Saturday and Sunday — can purchase tickets at any of the locations. Entry is priced $10 for adults, while children 12 years and younger are permitted free entry.
Representatives will be at each of these homes from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to TABA.
Those interested in visiting can view a list of homes online at bit.ly/2Q8xaBH and download the ParadeSmart app on their phone which gives them information on each home they visit.