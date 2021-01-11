A retired Temple business owner was appointed Monday to the state Real Estate Research Advisory Committee.
The appointment of Rebecca “Becky” Vajdak, retired after 20 years as owner of Vajdak Properties, was announced by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“I am absolutely thrilled,” Vajdak said Monday afternoon. “I am deeply honored to be chosen.”
Vajdak, 63, and Vicki Fullerton of The Woodlands were both appointed to terms set to expire on Jan. 31, 2025. The governor reappointed Walter F. “Ted” Nelson, also of The Woodlands. His term will also expire in 2025, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The Real Estate Research Advisory Committee reviews and approves proposals submitted to the board of directors of the Texas A&M University System relating to staffing and general policies of the Real Estate Center, according to the release.
The committee decides the priority ranking of research studies the center conducts.
“Real estate gas always been my passion,” Vajdak, the mother of three, said.
The committee will examine research that looks at the impact of the coronavirus crisis on real estate — from land use issues to ad valorem taxes, she said.
Vajdak, a fifth generation Texan and a Temple resident since 2012, is a member of Blue Star Mothers of America, Temple Kiwanis and the Wildflower Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild. She is also a regent of the Betty Martin Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution, a state chairman for the Texas Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a national chair for the American Needlepoint Guild.
She holds an appointment to the Veteran’s Administration Volunteer Services through Blue Star Mothers, the release said.
Vajdak received a bachelor’s of science degree in agriculture economics and a master of science in agricultural land economics, both from Texas A&M University.