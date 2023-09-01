Bibliophiles be warned: Used books will be on sale for $5 a bag Saturday.
The Labor Day Used Book Sale — operated by the Friends of the Temple Public Library — concludes Saturday at the Temple Public Library in downtown Temple.
The sale — featuring about 50,000 books — will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Most of the books and other items are gently used donations.
Kathy Harrington, book sale co-chair, said the volunteer-driven sale this week has gone well.
“This year, we expanded and have taken over more space,” she said. “We’re equal to or a little bit better than previous sales.”
On Saturday, remaining items can be purchased for the bargain price of $5 a bag — a popular day for book bargains. The sale excludes high-dollar items, but volunteers have been adding items every day as space becomes available, Harrington said.
The Friends of the Temple Public Library usually raises between $30,000 to $35,000 at its used book sales, held before Labor Day and in the winter.
“We have a lot of people that come back and look for added items,” Harrington said.
Books are sorted by categories — fiction, mystery, biography, history, for example— and displayed on tables filling the McLane Room on the library’s third floor. Items for sale include vintage books, record albums, DVDs, compact discs, classic fiction, religious books, children’s books, textbooks, non-fiction and cookbooks.
Most books are $2 each or less. Vintage and selected books are priced higher.
Temple resident Sue Hamby visited the sale Friday — and left with dozens of titles.
“I always find books,” she said. “I’m a bookaholic.”
Belton physical therapist Jeff Crug was shopping for mystery books on Friday, something he has done at every book sale held since he moved to Central Texas about five years ago.
“I love books,” he said, adding that the Temple sale has more books that others he visited in the past.
He said he planned to stop by again on Saturday, but this time with his daughter who is a teacher in San Antonio and looking for books to aid her students.
The Friends of the Temple Library, which held its first meeting in 1965, launched its first book sale at Temple Mall over the Labor Day weekend 20 years later. The sale is held twice a year and is the organization’s primary fundraising tool.
Harrington said the group’s members usually spend about six months organizing each sale as donations are accepted year-round. Volunteers go through donations and organize items by category before they are stored for sale. Storage space on the library’s third floor aids in organizing the sale, she said.
The organization, over the last 38 years, has donated funds for library renovations, children’s summer reading programs, the library’s first bookmobile and other library needs.
“Over the years, people know to donate books for the sale,” volunteer Norma Swaim said. “We’re a recycling center. We recycle books.”