A new Temple coffee shop off Interstate 35 starts brewing up business Monday.
Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which opened its first Temple store last month on the city’s west side — hits the area with a double java jolt as the chain’s second location opens weeks later.
The shop at 201 N. General Bruce Drive is off northbound I-35 near Temple High School.
Lines of cars swarmed around the Dutch Bros Coffee building Friday night as the shop offered a sneak preview of its offerings.
Company spokesperson Rilynn Davis told the Telegram in May that the chain was “so excited” to open two shops in Temple.
Dutch Bros Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Walk-up customers also are welcome.
In August, the company opened its shop at 6520 W. Adams Ave. — across the street from a Starbucks and near the entrance to Holy Trinity High School.
Caramel-Pumpkin Brulee Cold Brew, Pumpkin Pie Frost and Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte are featured drinks this month, according to the company.
The two Temple shops are open seven days a week. Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the shop is open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dutch Bros Coffee also has a Killeen store at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop that opened in March.
The chain’s second Killeen shop is under construction at 2806 S. Clear Creek Road. The building is expected to be complete in November.