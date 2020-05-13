BELTON — Three law enforcement officers survived what could have been a deadly incident Tuesday afternoon off Interstate 35.
Dash-cam videos captured the events that involved a Belton Police officer and two Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
The two agencies were at the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler that crashed off I-35 about 1:56 p.m. Less than an hour later, at 2:45 p.m., three officers were standing on the sidewalk and in the grass a few feet away from the first tractor-trailer when they spotted a second 18-wheeler that lost control on I-35, careened across a median and two lanes of frontage road and headed exactly for where the officers stood — almost transfixed by the 18-wheeler headed their way.
Someone yelled, “Go, go, go,” and they did — just in the nick of time — as the second 18-wheeler zoomed by to stop alongside the first crashed 18-wheeler.
The 911 dispatcher was called afterwards, police said on the video.
Tuesday’s incident was the third to occur in that same general area near the crossroads of I-35 and Interstate 14, according to Romer.
“We are grateful nobody was seriously hurt in either incident and remind people to adjust driving speeds to match weather conditions. Lives are literally at stake,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. “Also, remember when you see emergency lights — move over or slow down.”