SALADO — A new duplex community has made its way to the village of Salado, and is advertising its proximity to both Austin and Waco as one of its selling points.
“We’re trying to specifically reach out to people who want to work in the more urban areas such as Austin, but feel like they cannot afford the prices or simply don’t want to buy a home yet. … Or are in a transitional phase and planning what is coming next,” Kelly Scruggs, Eagle Landing’s complex manager, told the Telegram.
Scruggs believes their properties are perfect for college graduates entering the work force, or a professional who works from home and needs a second bedroom as a work space.
The duplex-home community — off FM 2484 one mile from Interstate 35 — offers a variety of amenities, including granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, stained concrete, fenced-in backyards and on-site management and maintenance, according to its brochure.
“Right now, all the floor plans are the same. Two bedrooms, two baths and one full-car garage,” Scruggs said. “Every duplex is equipped with a security system, which is an optional feature to have connected if you want. There are glass-break alarms on all of the windows as well as door alarms.”
Eagle Landing’s standard rental is priced at $1,250 a month, while its premium rentals will cost tenants $1,400 monthly. The $150 difference in rent gives renters larger yards, since they’re located on the street’s cul de sac.
Corporate rentals priced at $2,900 a month also are available, and are fully furnished down to the silverware.
Tenants are allowed to have pets but are required to pay a one-time $300 fee in addition to a $300 pet deposit.