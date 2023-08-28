Water is the essential lifeblood needed for the Central Texas agricultural economy to function, and droughts such as the one firmly entrenched in the Lone Star State this year have been devastating to farmers and ranchers in and around Bell County.
The Mikeska family grows fruits and vegetables at The Farmery on Apple Cider Road just east of Temple, and this time of year the farm is usually about to be thick with squashes, beans and other fall crops. Not this year — it’s just too dry.
“We just don’t have the water,” Charles Mikeska said. “I have about an acre of pumpkins in the ground but that’s about it. I’m watering out of a slough on the property and it’s getting extremely low.”
“The heat is taking more water out of that slough than we are pumping,” he said.
“I water about every two or three days, and the pump moves about 1,500 gallons per hour. I’m also using drip tape for efficiency — it puts the water right where the plant is.”
The plants aren’t the only things thirsty on an eastern Bell County farm.
“Another big problem is that every time I water, I have to walk the water line and repair leaks,” he said. “Rats and mice are looking for water, and they are chewing through my water lines to get a drink. That normally doesn’t happen.”
But there’s little about this year’s drought that is normal, according to Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist and forecaster with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The lack of rainfall this summer has been extraordinary,” said Huckaby. “Temple received its first measurable rainfall Sunday since June 22. That’s 65 consecutive days without anything measurable, which exactly matches the longest rainless streak during the 1950s drought. While among the longest on record, there were longer rainless streaks in 1980 and 1993.”
Of course the dryness associated with this summer’s drought is only half the story; it’s also been extremely hot.
“There have been 60 days with triple-digit temperatures this year in Temple as measured at Draughon-Miller airport,” Huckaby said. “The record for the Temple airport is 74 days in 2011.”
The drought of 2011, the hottest on record for Temple and Texas, was worse and far more widespread than this year’s version, according to Huckaby.
“The 2011 drought persisted into the spring of 2015, making it the longest drought since the 1950s, which is considered the drought of record for this region,” he added.
All of Bell County is in the exceptional drought category, the most intense, which is reserved for events that should only occur twice per century.
Robert Fleming ranches and farms thousands of acres in Bell, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties, and operates a commercial cow/calf operation. Although he hasn’t started culling his herd yet this year — as he did in 2022 — he may be forced to start in the very near future.
“Every year we go through a process of replacing older cows with younger ones, but we may have to do more than that,” he said. “Right now, we’re OK with water and forage, but another week or two without substantial rain, and we’ll be pushing the panic button.”
“Here in Central Texas, a lot of us caught good rain back in the spring,” he said. “That helped start the summer with nearly full stock tanks. Now about 60% of that water is gone, and levels are dropping every day. A lot of people are in bad shape.”
“As far as forage goes, that really varies from pasture to pasture,” Fleming added. “But I’m already supplementing protein and feeding forage two or three times a week. If we don’t get good rain and the heat continues, it’s going to get worse — much worse. Sunday’s rain did little more than settle the dust.”
“I’m not sure how, but I’m finishing up my corn harvest and I’m getting an exceptional harvest,” he said. “We got about 0.55 inches of rain in early June and that’s it. Normally, we get at least 2.5 inches that month.”
Melinda and Albert Mersch of Red, White & Moo, a small-scale veteran-owned dairy farm near Troy, don’t have to worry about disappearing farm ponds.
“We don’t have any farm tanks or stock ponds,” Melinda said. “Since we raise dairy cattle, we don’t like our milk cows walking in excessive mud.”
“We have 12 dairy cows, a bull, eight calves and six horses, and we water them with tap water from the line that serves our home,” she said.