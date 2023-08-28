Thirsty cattle

The continuing drought and high temperatures are causing cattle water sources to become a greater concern. Muddy water from shallow ponds being trampled by thirsty cattle can create health concerns for livestock and hamper fish reproduction by fish still living in the evaporating ponds.

 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo

Water is the essential lifeblood needed for the Central Texas agricultural economy to function, and droughts such as the one firmly entrenched in the Lone Star State this year have been devastating to farmers and ranchers in and around Bell County.