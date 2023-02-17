A former Temple City Council member on Friday filed to represent District 4 in a special election after the seat’s current holder, Wendell Williams, resigned from his position Thursday.
The filing period for District 4 started Friday.
Friday was also the last day residents could file to run in this year’s municipal and school board elections across the area. Races this year include seats on local school district boards as well as city councils.
With the special election this year, Temple voters will have three seats on its City Council up for vote in District 2, District 3 and now District 4.
In District 2, which includes parts of central and East Temple, incumbent Mayor pro tem Judy Morales will face off against her challenger Zoe Grant, the president of the Temple NAACP. If she wins, this will be Morales’s fifth term as a City Council member.
In District 3, located mainly in South Temple, resident Steven Patterson will challenge incumbent Susan Long who is running for her third term.
District 4 filing
While filing only opened on Friday for District 4, resident Mike Pilkington already filed to run with the city for the seat.
Pilkington was a former City Council member who previously represented District 4. He resigned in his first term in 2019 after he was arrested by Corpus Christi police in December 2017 for driving while intoxicated in connection with an ATV accident on a beach.
While he and another man did donuts on the beach, a passenger suffered a head injury, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. Police asked Pilkington to undergo a field sobriety test and gathered probable cause to arrest him for driving while intoxicated, the newspaper reported. Pilkington was also found to have a pistol on his possession.
“I take full responsibility for the mistakes I have made. The worst part of it is that (a) friend got injured,” Pilkington said in a 2019 statement to the Telegram. “There was no malicious intent and I am truly sorry. I am doing my best to deal with that.”
Those interested in running in the special election for District 4 have until March 6 to file the needed paperwork with the city secretary.
Temple ISD
This year the Temple Independent School District’s school board has three seats up for grab.
The current occupants of the three open seats include Place 2 trustee Linell Davis, Place 5 trustee Dawn Cook and Place 7 trustee Shannon Myers.
Officials said the incumbents were the only ones to file to run in the race by the 5 p.m. deadline Friday, so there will be no contested race for the positions.
The board is likely to consider a vote to certify the results of the election in a future meeting.
Belton Council
In Belton, which has two seats up for grabs this year, Place 2 incumbent Councilman Dan Kirkley decided not to run for reelection.
City officials stated Friday that they have only received filings from Place 1 Councilman John R. Holmes and Place 2 challenger Dave Covington.
“Council members are elected to three-year terms,” Paul Romer, spokesman for the city, said. “They meet in regularly scheduled meetings twice a month, and each receives $1 annual payment for his or her service.”
Belton ISD
The Belton Independent School District also has two at-large seats up for grabs this year, currently occupied by Janet Leigh and Ty Taggart.
While Leigh filed for reelection in January, officials said that Taggart did not submit paperwork to run for reelection by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
Aside from Leigh, the two other people who have filed to run for the two at-large seats include Rucker Preston, executive director of Temple-based Family Promise of East Bell County, and Jason Wolfe.
Voters will decide on the two at-large seats, in which the top vote-getters will be elected.