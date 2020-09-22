H-E-B announced Tuesday that it will expand its Temple distribution center as the grocery chain increases its retail presence across Texas.
The San Antonio-based company said the current 800,000-square foot distribution center at 750 Wendland Road in Temple’s Industrial Park will grow by 250,000 square feet.
The company said the expansion will help provide additional warehouse and operations capacity.
“As we expand our business to serve more Texans, this project makes H-E-B more competitive and better positioned for the future and advances our ongoing commitment to be the best in-store and digital retailer in Texas,” Bradley Alm, H-E-B director of strategic facility and capital planning, said in a statement. “This investment demonstrates H-E-B’s dedication to the local community and furthers our partnership with the city of Temple, Bell County and the Temple Economic Development Corporation.”
The company said it would be filing permits with the city of Temple this week for the project.
Construction is set to begin sometime in late 2020. The facility is expected to be completed next year, the company said.
H-E-B spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson said the company was not releasing the cost of the project at this time. While the number of new employees that will be hired as a result of the expansion is still unclear, Jackson said the company would know more when the facility gets closer to completion.
Jackson said the new facility will mainly help supply new stores in North and West Texas while also making sure current stores remain stocked.
“It is really more capacity for distributing to our existing stores and it also allows for growth into new markets,” Jackson said. “With COVID-19 and the volume that is going through our stores right now, this will help eliminate some of the congestion and … the volume of products that are going in and out of our distributors to our stores.”
H-E-B currently has a limited number of retail stores in North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he was excited that H-E-B enjoyed the business environment in the city enough that it was willing to invest more.
“The great thing about is that it is a business that was already located in Temple, and already a client of the EDC, that recognizes still that Temple is a great place to expand and a great place to invest,” Davis. “It is a great investment, and it is good for Temple and it is good for H-E-B.”
Scott Connell, vice president of the Temple Economic Development Corp., said he was happy the company chose to favor the Temple location rather than their other distribution centers for this upgrade.
“We have been working with them for a while as they contemplate this project, so we are excited that they have chosen to move forward,” Connell said. “They have had a steady growth out there as they support all of their retail growth around Texas. We are glad that they chose to (expand) here and not one of their other locations.”