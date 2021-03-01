BELTON — Former Mayor Marion Grayson, two residents and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Monday were recognized for their service to the Belton community.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce awarded that group with several awards during a small event at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
Grayson — who served as mayor for 6½ years until 2020, a Council member for 10 years and on various area boards — won the Beltonian Award. Randy Pittenger, the chamber president, said this award recognizes a person’s longtime achievement in volunteer service in the community.
“This is the crowning achievement in Belton,” said Grayson, who the chamber awarded Citizen of the Year in 2004. “It really means the world to me. You heard all that stuff I’ve done over the years and it’s just because I love our community.”
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor won the organization’s Legacy Award. The university last year marked the 175th anniversary since its creation.
UMHB has had a major influence on Belton through economic development, improving the local workforce and investing into the city, Pittenger said.
“Mary Hardin-Baylor has certainly enjoyed our partnership with the city of Belton and even more so with the chamber,” said Steve Theodore, UMHB’s senior vice president for administration and chief operating officer. “Thank you for this recognition.”
Misty Baker, director of community outreach for InHouse Systems, was recognized as the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year, an award given to a person who made significant contributions to the community through chamber events in the past year.
“I am so humbled. I am so proud. I love Belton so much,” Baker said. “I couldn’t be any more proud to be part of the chamber, this community and I would do anything for it.”
Jeanne Giangacomo, a Realtor with Brautigan Realty, was recognized as the ambassador of the year.
“Jeanne has been a great ambassador, always present at events, enthusiastically supporting water is going on and not letting the pandemic restrictions prevent her from serving where she could,” Pittenger said.