Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named Adrian Cannady, the Temple Economic Development Corp. president and CEO, to the Texas Economic Development Corp. board of directors on Tuesday.
It is the private side of a partnership with Texas Economic Development and Tourism — an office that Abbott has tasked with marketing Texas as the nation’s top state for business.
“I’d like to welcome the incoming board of directors of the Texas Economic Development Corporation and thank them for their leadership,” Abbott said in a statement. “Their efforts will be instrumental in amplifying the success of TxEDC in promoting Texas as a premier business destination, both domestically and internationally. As the Lone Star State remains a global beacon of economic vitality and job creation, I look forward to working with the new board of directors to help fuel continued economic expansion for our great state.”
Cannady, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematical sciences and a master’s degree in economic development and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston-Victoria, thanked Abbott for the selection.
“I’m very excited and very pleased to be working and serving in this capacity on behalf of the state of Texas,” Cannady told the Telegram. “I think working with a dynamic group of executives from across the state is a really special opportunity. I hope to pair my experience with their experiences in private industry to really promote the state of Texas in a way that hasn’t been done before, and to really explore ways in which we can reach all corners of the world.”
Cannady was appointed alongside eight others: Vicki Hollub of Galveston, Occidental’s president and CEO; Arun Agarwal of Dallas, Nextt’s CEO; S. David Deandra Jr. of Mission, Lonestar National Bank’s president and director; Katie Farmer of Fort Worth, BNSF’s president and CEO; L. Frederick “Rick” Francis of El Paso, WestStar’s executive chairman; Mauricio Gutierrez of Houston, NRG Energy’s president and CEO; George “Trey” Henderson of Lufkin, Henderson Community Ltd.’s manager and owner; Peter J. Holt of San Antonio, HOLT CAT’s general manager and CEO; and Eduardo Margain of Austin, Pixiu Investments’ founder and CEO.
Hollub will serve as the board of directors’ chair.
“Texas is known as the energy capital of the world because it’s a great place to do business,” she said. “I am honored to be named chairwoman of the Texas Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors. I look forward to working with the TxEDC board and team as well as our private sector and regional economic development partners to share Texas’ story and help expand our leadership position.”
Cannady — a member and treasurer of the Texas Economic Development Council, a member of the International Economic Development Council, and member and former chairman of Team Texas — highlighted how he is looking forward to working with Hollub and others on the board.
“I’ve actually not had a chance to work very closely with this group of executives, so I’m very much looking forward to engaging them and working alongside them to promote the state of Texas as the place in the world to locate and grow your business,” he said.
His term will expire at Abbott’s discretion.