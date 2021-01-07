A boil water notice issued Monday by Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. has been lifted.
The notice affected customers in the southern area off Bartlett Plant from Aubrey Messer Road to FM 971 and from Granger to County Road 423.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 1-7-21,” the supplier said in a statement Thursday.
Customers with questions may contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.