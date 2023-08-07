Bird Creek Brewing

Workers wrap up a project inside Bird Creek Brewing, a new business located on South Fourth Street in downtown Temple. The new restaurant and brew pub will open Sept. 2, and the existing Bird Creek Burgers will shut down Aug. 24.

 Courtesy

Sporting an elevated menu, a massive beer garden and a new name, downtown Temple’s newest eatery and brewpub will officially open its doors Saturday, Sept. 2, at the corner of South Fourth Street and Central Avenue.