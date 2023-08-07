Sporting an elevated menu, a massive beer garden and a new name, downtown Temple’s newest eatery and brewpub will officially open its doors Saturday, Sept. 2, at the corner of South Fourth Street and Central Avenue.
After many months of renovation, Bird Creek Brewing is just about ready for opening day. The new restaurant and brewery is the latest establishment created by Temple-based Tanglefoot Restaurants — a group that also owns Treno Pizzeria and Taproom, First Street Roasters Coffee Shop, and for the next few weeks, Bird Creek Burgers on Main Street.
“We will be shutting down the old Bird Creek on Aug. 24,” said Jacob Bates, who is co-owner of Tanglefoot Restaurants along with his dad, Bruce Bates, and business partner Bo Harvey. “We will have a soft invite-only opening on Aug. 30-31 just to make sure everything is a go. The plan is to open full-scale Sept. 2, and we expect to have everything pumping and rolling.”
Brewing has started on a Bird Creek line of beers, and Jacob Bates said he expects to have three or four varieties ready to serve on opening day.
“Once we are in the new building full time, we will crank up the brewing process and introduce a new beer or two each week,” he said. “Eventually, we will have 10 to 12 beers available.”
The current Bird Creek Burgers has been serving a wide selection of hamburgers during the past six years, and their weekend brunch menu also has been a big hit. Those items will continue, but will be a smaller part of the overall menu.
“We will still offer some burgers — including a lunch build-a-burger — but we also will be offering steaks, pork tenderloins, pasta dishes, raw oysters, kabobs and fried Brussels sprouts,” he said.
Bates said the Sept. 2 opening will likely include live music, but he added that a larger grand opening event will be held at a later date.
One of the highlights of the new Bird Creek will be a covered beer garden with a stage, an elevated VIP section and a window bar that will allow patrons on the patio access to drinks without going inside.
“We don’t think the stage will be ready for opening night, but it’s coming along. It will be well-used in the future.”
Other downtown projects
Once the final details are completed at Bird Creek Brewing, construction crews will turn their focus to another downtown project that involves Tanglefoot Restaurants — a new bakery and meat market that will be located on South Main Street in the old In The Mood Ballroom building.
“Some demo work is already in process at the butcher shop and bakery,” Bates said. “Once we have keys in our hands for the new Bird Creek, construction will shift to this project.”
The market, which hasn’t been named, is a joint venture between Tanglefoot Restaurants and Westphalia Markets. Westphalia Market currently operates a popular market in Westphalia, as well as a meat market and grocery business in Hutto. Operating the markets for 49 years, Pat and Beth Rabroker have created one of the most well-known meat-market brands in Central Texas.
“Pat and I believe in locally owned and operated businesses, and we were looking for our next location to expand our offerings,” Beth Rabroker said. “The partnership with Tanglefoot Restaurants allows us to share in their future vision for downtown Temple.”
Jacob Bates, who is also president and co-owner of Westphalia Tanglefoot Markets LLC, said Tanglefoot Restaurants has had a desire to bring additional food and retail options to downtown Temple.
“We knew we wanted to explore a grocery option that would also have a butcher shop and bakery to enhance our ability to have even greater quality control of our supply chain,” he said. “When we heard that the Rabrokers also were interested in bringing a similar offering to Temple, we were excited to discuss a partnership that would allow us to bring our collective skill sets together to create an unparalleled market in Downtown.”
JF Cattle Ranch, a beef operation run by Bruce Bates, co-owner of Tanglefoot Restaurants, and Sam Stroder, will provide grass-fed-and-finished cattle to the downtown market. The beef will be sold exclusively in the Temple grocery and at Westphalia Market in Hutto.
“Temple’s growth over the past few years has been something to behold,” Harvey said. “We all want to help continue the trajectory our community is on and make Temple something we all can be proud of and enjoy.”
Jacob Bates said construction on the market project should hit full stride by September.
“This building is in pretty good shape,” he said. “We don’t think construction will take quite as long.”