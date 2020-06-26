BRUCEVILLE — The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Department issued a boil water notice for customers in the Bruceville area.
The notice was issued Wednesday after a line break near Grider Street in Bruceville.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a rolling, vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
Officials will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call the Bruceville-Eddy Water Department at 254-859-5700 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The afterhours number is 254-640-0721.
To contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.