A boil notice issued last week for some customers of the Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. has been rescinded.
Customers affected by the notice live on Aubrey Messer Road east to Davilla along FM 487, from Davilla west to county line along FM 487 including County Road 402 and 404 Loop in Milam County, and north along Donahoe and Vilas roads in Bell County.
The notice was prompted by a water main break March 6.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 3-12-20,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.