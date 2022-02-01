CAMERON — Construction is nearing completion in Cameron where a new county annex will soon consolidate county services in one building.
Milam County officials have announced that renovations of its new county annex building in Cameron is now about 85% complete.
The building, located at 806 N. Crockett Ave. in Cameron, is 35,000 square feet and will house a variety of county offices. Officials said the building used to be the Little River Healthcare hospital in Cameron before the company went bankrupt in December 2018 and the property was taken over by the bank.
County Judge Steve Young said the property will consolidate all of the county offices in the city, which are currently spread out in nine separate buildings.
“It is a very convenient thing,” Young said. “Right now, we are in nine different buildings in downtown Cameron, and with this (annex), you will have a one stop shop. It will be a lot more convenient.”
Renovation of the old hospital is expected to be completed soon, with offices to move in at the start of April.
Young said the renovations on the building were paid for through the use of $4.7 million in federal Economic Development Administration grant funds given to the county.
The interior of the large building had to be completely remodeled to accommodate the county’s needs, Young said. The building, built in the 1970s, had previously been restored by the bank that held it after Little River Healthcare’s bankruptcy.
Offices in the facility will include those for the district attorney, tax assessor-collector, Veterans Administration, adult and juvenile probation, Texas Workforce Solutions and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office for the county.
To save the county money, Young said the facility’s covered parking lot will include an array of solar panels.
Young said the cost to install these panels was $475,000 and will provide enough electricity to power the entire building. He estimated the county would save enough to offset the cost of the panels in just four years.
As a whole, the county expects to save $13 million over the life of the annex. This includes the amount saved from the solar panels and money saved from not operating nine buildings, Young said.
In order to acquire the building, Young said the county traded its nine properties that housed its offices to the bank.
Some of the buildings formerly occupied by the county have already been sold or are being remodeled. Young said one of the buildings had its stucco removed, revealing an almost 100-year-old Coca-Cola mural underneath.
“The idea, in part, was to get out of downtown Cameron so the downtown could come alive and renovate itself,” Young said. “That is underway now.”