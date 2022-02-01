BELTON — The brand renewal process for ranchers in Bell County will end Feb. 28.
Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston said the county started its once a decade registration of local marks and brands on Aug 31 and will end the process at the end of February. The registration period, which lasts six months, is set by the Texas Agricultural Code.
Coston said the county mailed out renewal notices to the current 513 people who have a mark or brand registered locally.
“It is a simple process to renew the brands and we submit them electronically to the state,” Coston told the Telegram when the process started in August.
Registration of the brands, Coston said, needs to be done in person mainly because the person registering is required to draw their design in the county’s brand book.
A database of brands, Coston said, is maintained by the state and allows counties to compare the designs and their placement with others.
In Texas multiple ranches can have the same brand design but will need to register the brands in different counties.
The 10-year renewal requirement for brands affects all ranchers, no matter when they originally registered their design. Coston said someone who registered theirs in 2018 will still need to come in and get their brand renewed.
Those needing to renew their brands are required to do so at the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Road in Belton. The recording fee for a mark or brand is $11 per location on the livestock.
Coston said those who don’t renew their brand before the deadline will forfeit their legal rights to it and it will become void on March 1, according to a news release