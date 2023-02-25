La Michoacan Ice Cream Shop

Gricelda Hernandez and her sister, Clara Arroyo, have been making frozen goodies at La Michoacán’s Ice Cream Shop, 2808 W. Adams, for about four years.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

Placing an order at La Michoacán’s Ice Cream Shop can be a little daunting. Not so much because of the language barrier — the friendly owners speak very little English — but because there are so many different flavors.