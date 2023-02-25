Placing an order at La Michoacán’s Ice Cream Shop can be a little daunting. Not so much because of the language barrier — the friendly owners speak very little English — but because there are so many different flavors.
“We have 24 flavors of ice cream and about 54 flavors of ice pops (similar to Popsicles) — and they are all made right here,” Gricelda Hernandez said through her son, Carlos Arroyo, who served as translator during the interview.
“Our products don’t contain near as much sugar as American styles of ice cream and frozen treats,” she said. “We use less sugar and more real fruit — not fruit flavoring. We also add a whole lot of love.”
Hernandez and her sister Clara Arroyo have been making frozen goodies at 2808 W. Adams Ave. for about four years, and this is their first foray into the dessert business.
“I’ve always loved selling stuff,” she said. “When I was younger, I sold Mary Kay. I came here from Mexico about 20 years ago, and I started selling cosmetics. I also like to help others get started in business.”
La Michoacán makes traditional ice cream favorites such as cookies and cream and chocolate, but the sisters also create some pretty different concoctions.
“If you come in here with a crazy idea, these two will make it for you,” Carlos said. “They are very creative.”
Indeed they are.
A love for Nutella nut spread led to a Nutella ice cream, and their blackberry cheesecake also is a huge seller. But, they have one ice cream that everyone wants to try — tequila. Smooth and not overbearing, but I did have the urge to salt-up a cone! Good stuff — I’ll be back for more.
La Michoacán’s colorful ice-pop selection fills to large slide-top freezers and each pop is individually wrapped in a clear plastic so you can easily see what’s inside.
Many of the pops contain fruit slices such as kiwi and strawberry, plus there are mango, watermelon variations.
“There is real fruit in each pop,” Clara said. “We sliced the fruit and make each pop ourselves.”
In addition to ice cream in a sugar cone or a bowl, and the ice pops, the shop also sells homemade yogurts, milk shakes and flavored waters.
“We also make a variety of sundaes, banana splits, strawberries and cream, and smoothies,” Gricelda added.
While the desserts may be the main course at La Michoacán’s Ice Cream Shop, other traditional Mexican treats are available. Some — corn-in-a-cup, for instance — smelled amazing.
“Corn-in-a-cup contains mayonnaise, parmesan cheese, maybe some sour cream, and of course, corn,” said a wide-eyed Carlos. “It’s very good, and they sell a lot of them.”
“There’s a lot more,” Gricelda said. “Another very popular treat is Dorilocos — it’s made with Doritos, fruit, peanuts, pork skin and a chamoy sauce.”
All mixed together?
“Of course! We also sell crepes. We can add bananas, strawberries and whipped cream,” she said.
Another creation is Tosti Locos, which consists of a bag of chips — any chip will work — with hot queso, pork skins and avocados mixed in. It’s kind of like an exotic variation of Frito pie.
So what’s next for La Michoacán’s?
“Well,” Gricelda said slowly, obviously giving the question a lot of thought, “maybe in the future, if God grants us health and wealth, we would like to expand.”