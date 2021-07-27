Temple might soon see $10 million in federal funds for transportation projects following an announcement by U.S. Rep John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Temple Mayor Tim Davis.
The money is part of a Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill that will go to the U.S. House of Representatives floor this week.
Officials said the federal money will be split equally between two local projects in Temple. The projects include the Temple Outer Loop West and pedestrian improvements at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center.
“With the ongoing talks and debates surrounding our nation’s infrastructure, I am happy to see funds directed towards real, beneficial infrastructure improvements to Temple,” Carter said in a statement. “These improvements surrounding the veterans’ medical center will make transit safer and more accessible for the brave men and women that have served and decreasing the traffic congestion on Temple roadways will greatly benefit the community.”
Improvements at the medical center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, are expected to include the creation of a median at the facility to allow for turn lanes, a marked crosswalk and increased public transit access.
Davis said these improvements will not only help those at the medical center, but also those commuting to and from south Temple as well as students attending Temple College.
The other half of the funding will go towards Temple’s ongoing West Outer Loop Project, which aims to connect north and south portions of Interstate 35 with a new road. City officials hope this will help ease congestion in the western side of the city.
Phase one of the project is expected to be bid out by the city between summer and fall of 2022, with phase two of the project expected to start between 2025 and 2027.
“Efficient transportation corridors are important to a city’s growth,” Davis said. “The $10 million of funding this House Appropriations bill provides will allow the city of Temple to move forward on these important projects earlier than expected.”