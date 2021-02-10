BELTON — More construction has been given the green light in county land between Salado and Belton.
The Bell County Commissioners Court approved the final plat of Chick Addition Phase VIII Monday morning, in a 4-0 decision with commissioner Russell Schneider abstaining. The subdivision phase includes more than 13.76 acres of land, located north of Salado High School and will connect to Saint Luke Street.
The final plat had been approved by Belton in July 2020, but was postponed from going to the county until the roads were completed and a bond was obtained.
Bryan Neaves, county engineer, said the bond, which provides a one-year warranty for the newly built roads, was the main factor slowing the plat coming to the county.
“I know in this case the roads were completed around Thanksgiving and they just needed to get the bond,” Neaves said. “They just didn’t get the bonds, and just got the bonds for the 1-year warranty.”
The new phase of the subdivision will extend off of a prior phase, adding 13 new lots all smaller than one acre.
Commissioners had a few questions for Neaves, asking about the inspection process for the roads since they had caused a delay. Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents the area, said he wanted to make sure the roads were properly inspected and had the warranty since other roads in the area previously had problems.
“The soil out there is tricky, and we have had problems on those roads already,” Whitson said. “I just want to be sure that we dotted our i’s and crossed our t’s on that.”
Commissioners were concerned about a detention pond built on the plat, which the county has not inspected or done any measurements on.
Neaves said the pond had been built to Belton’s standards since the county’s only standards on the ponds were that they don’t significantly increase runoff from a property. Commissioners noted that there was no definition for how much runoff was significant.
Whitson said he had gone out to see the pond, which is only proposed on the plat, and saw that it seemed to be built to handle the runoff.
“There is a hole out there, it is a detention pond, and it is sloped,” Whitson said. “I am no engineer, but it is built to handle the drainage off of this edge line.”