The Temple Chamber of Commerce plans to hold two events — a job fair and a block party — on Aug. 6.
The job fair will be 3-6 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas office in the Santa Fe Business Center, 201 W. Ave. A.
“Right now, we have 14 Chamber member employers signed on to participate,” Chamber president Rod Henry said in an email. “Our companies/employers are desperately looking for individuals who want to get back into the workforce.”
At least 100 job seekers are expected to attend the job fair, he said.
The need for local employees is critical, Henry said, adding that many companies have immediate needs.
Emergency responders will participate to promote opportunities at local departments.
After the job fair, the Chamber will hold its Summer Sizzle block party, a reimaging of a Chamber Business After Hours event previously held at Wildflower Country Club.
The party will be 6-9:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza.
“We have music on stage (and sponsored by I-Heart Radio) from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.,” Henry said. “We have food trucks. We also have market vendors that will be on the Chamber side of the plaza … everything from sponsor booths to a farmers market-type vendor. We also will have entertainment among the market vendors from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and more.”
Henry said Summer Sizzle could be viewed as a back-to-school gathering and “an opportunity to enjoy the ambiance of the Santa Fe Plaza … the fountains, music, food trucks and, of course, the market vendors.”