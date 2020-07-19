The Cameron-based Salem-Elm Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil notice Saturday evening due to an issue with a supplier.
The notice, however, does not apply to customers who live off County Road 140.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and for two minutes before consumption.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with question may contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.